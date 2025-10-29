Oxford’s congestion charge starts today – here are the main things you need to know

Oxford’s congestion charge has started today – here are some of the main things you need to know.

Motorists will face a £5 daily charge for driving their cars through one of six roads in the city without a permit, from now onwards (Wednesday, October 29).

The roads affected by the scheme include Hythe Bridge Street, St Cross Road, Thames Street and St. Clement’s Street every day from 7am to 7pm, as well as Marston Ferry Road and Hollow Way Monday to Saturday from 7am to 9am and 3pm to 6pm.

The charges will apply to motorists all year round including on bank holidays.

The charge is only payable once per day and means cars can go through multiple charge locations per day, or any single charge location multiple times per day.

You can pay the charge online or by phone by midnight on the same day that you passed through a charging point.

For the first six weeks, the first time someone drives their car through a congestion charge point without paying or using a permit, the council will send a letter reminding them how to pay instead of a fine.

It only applies to cars and motorhomes (including electric vehicles), while other types of vehicles are exempt.

Certain groups like blue badge holders, community health or care workers and unpaid carers can apply for unlimited permits, and there’s a full list on the county council’s website.

You can apply for 100 free day passes if you live in the Oxford permit area, and 25 day passes if you live in the Oxfordshire permit area.

If you live or work in the ‘central permit area’ in the city, you can get unlimited permits as well as 50 visitor passes.

Up to three cars can be registered per permit.

The scheme is temporary and is expected to end on August 2026 when the Botley Road is due to reopen, and will be replaced by traffic filters.

For more information about Oxford’s congestion charge or to apply for one of the permits available visit Oxfordshire County Council’s information page at: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/transport-and-travel/oxfords-temporary-congestion-charge-cars