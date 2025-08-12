Members of Oxford’s Dignity in Dying group will be at Banbury’s Saturday market this weekend asking shoppers for support in the next stage of the assisted dying bill.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group wants to persuade people to write to members of the House of Lords ‘to ensure there is plenty of support for it’.

The Bill has passed its third reading in the House of Commons and it is now being taken through the House of Lords by Lord Charlie Falconer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some members of the public may think that the bill became law after passing Third Reading on June 20,” said Catie Fenner. “However, we want to get the message out that there’s a whole new stage of the process as the bill is now taken through the House of Lords.

The Oxford branch of Dignity in Dying at a promotion in Cowley earlier this year

"We need members of the public in Oxfordshire to write letters to members of the House of Lords to tell them to support the bill. The bill will go through a similar process that it did in the House of Commons and we need the public to once again get behind it and ensure there is plenty of support for it. Hopefully this will show the lords that the majority of the public wants this change and they must ensure it gets to royal assent.

"The government is on summer recess in August but the Oxford group is going to continue to campaign. We will be in Banbury this Saturday either on a pitch at the Charter Market or somewhere else around the town centre from 10am-1pm.”

Members of the Oxford group are campaigning for various reasons, some with personal stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opponents of assisted dying argue that it could lead to a slippery slope, where vulnerable people such as the elderly, disabled or depressed may feel pressured to end their lives to avoid burdening families or the healthcare system.

They say assisted dying contradicts doctors’ Hippocratic Oath to ‘do no harm’. They believe instead, palliative care and mental health services should be improved in Britain.

Some fear a repeat of instances in Canada where disabled individuals and, in some cases, people experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty have been offered or approved for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) raising serious ethical concerns.

Dignity in Dying believes the right law for the British Isles is one that allows assisted dying for terminally ill, mentally competent adults. It does not support a wider law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says a blanket ban on choice at the end of life is ‘dangerous and unpopular’, failing terminally ill people and their loved ones.

“The law doesn’t prevent people from taking their own lives. Dying people still seek control over their deaths, but they are forced to travel overseas or do this in dangerous ways behind closed doors,” the organisation says.

"We will have new leaflets which will give the Banbury public information about how they can support the campaign by writing to Lords to tell them to support the bill if they wish to. Raising awareness and visibility would be absolutely great, especially with the Second Reading in the House of Lords now only a month away on September 12 when the next crucial vote will take place.”