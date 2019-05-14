Owner of prettiest pet in Banbury could win £100 in shopping vouchers

The owner of Banbury’s prettiest pet could win £100 in vouchers in a competition from Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Any pet can be entered into the competition from dogs, cats, fish, horses and guinea pigs, to be crowned Castle Quay’s Prettiest Pet 2019.

Owners can enter their pets on Castle Quay’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) by uploading a picture of their pet using the hashtag #CQPets.

Entries are now open and will close at midnight Wednesday, May 22.

After all entries are received, the top ten prettiest pets will be selected – with the shortlisted pets appear in the paper.

From May 27, until June 6, Castle Quay will be handing over the vote for the Prettiest Pet in Banbury 2019 to the public, with the most liked pet winning £100.

The second most-liked or loved pet picture will win £50 with the third winning £25. The top three winning Prettiest Pets will then be announced on Castle Quay’s social media channels, alongside appearing in the Banbury Guardian.

Centre manager Paul Jackson said: “We’re thrilled to launch Castle Quay’s Prettiest Pet 2019 competition and we’re looking forward to receiving entries. This is a fantastic opportunity for proud pet owners to showcase their pets and also be in with the chance of winning that prestigious £100!”

For more information, visit castlequay.co.uk/castle-quays-prettiest-pet-2019-tcs