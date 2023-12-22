News you can trust since 1838
Over £1,600 worth of prizes up for grabs in Banbury town centre golden ticket hunt

Over £1,600 worth of prizes will be available to people taking part in a post-Christmas golden ticket hunt around Banbury town centre.
By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:15 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:15 GMT
Organised by the Banbury BID team, the hunt will require participants to find 48 hidden gold tickets located in various businesses throughout the town centre.

Players in the hunt will have to check the BID’s Facebook page to discover clues directing them to one of the locations of the prized tickets.

Jasmine Gilhooly, strategist at Banbury BID, said: “We are thrilled to launch the Banbury BID Golden Ticket Hunt and bring the community together in support of our local businesses.

Banbury BID's new trail hunt will have 48 prizes with a combined value of £1,600.

"This event not only offers an exciting opportunity for shoppers to win fantastic prizes but also serves as a reminder of the incredible range of businesses we have right here in Banbury. We encourage everyone to join in the fun and wish all participants the best of luck."

The golden ticket hunt will run from Tuesday December 26 until Saturday January 6.

Once a ticket has been found, the participant should contact the Banbury BID team to claim their prize.

For more information visit https://www.banburybid.com/event/banbury-bids-golden-ticket-hunt/

