Over £1,600 worth of prizes up for grabs in Banbury town centre golden ticket hunt

Over £1,600 worth of prizes will be available to people taking part in a post-Christmas golden ticket hunt around Banbury town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by the Banbury BID team, the hunt will require participants to find 48 hidden gold tickets located in various businesses throughout the town centre.

Players in the hunt will have to check the BID’s Facebook page to discover clues directing them to one of the locations of the prized tickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmine Gilhooly, strategist at Banbury BID, said: “We are thrilled to launch the Banbury BID Golden Ticket Hunt and bring the community together in support of our local businesses.

Banbury BID's new trail hunt will have 48 prizes with a combined value of £1,600.

"This event not only offers an exciting opportunity for shoppers to win fantastic prizes but also serves as a reminder of the incredible range of businesses we have right here in Banbury. We encourage everyone to join in the fun and wish all participants the best of luck."

The golden ticket hunt will run from Tuesday December 26 until Saturday January 6.

Once a ticket has been found, the participant should contact the Banbury BID team to claim their prize.