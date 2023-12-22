Over £1,600 worth of prizes up for grabs in Banbury town centre golden ticket hunt
Organised by the Banbury BID team, the hunt will require participants to find 48 hidden gold tickets located in various businesses throughout the town centre.
Players in the hunt will have to check the BID’s Facebook page to discover clues directing them to one of the locations of the prized tickets.
Jasmine Gilhooly, strategist at Banbury BID, said: “We are thrilled to launch the Banbury BID Golden Ticket Hunt and bring the community together in support of our local businesses.
"This event not only offers an exciting opportunity for shoppers to win fantastic prizes but also serves as a reminder of the incredible range of businesses we have right here in Banbury. We encourage everyone to join in the fun and wish all participants the best of luck."
The golden ticket hunt will run from Tuesday December 26 until Saturday January 6.