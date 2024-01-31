Over people 100 attend Katharine House fundraiser bingo night in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event organised by the Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce for the Katharine House Hospice saw people from the business community and their families enjoy the evening of bingo.

A total of £1,711 was raised for the Adderbury hospice at the ‘A Night at the Bingo!’ event, which was a part of its annual Accumulator Challenge fundraiser.

Derek Hettenbach, trustee of The Banbury Chamber, said: “I would like to thank Stuart McGregor, his amazing team and Lock 29 for facilitating the event, and thank the food vendors and the bar who volunteered to extend their hours to provide such a variety of food and drink options to the full event.

Bingo caller Jason Savage led the evening of bingo.

"It was particularly nice to see how the event was embraced by the families who were able to attend together and enjoy some fun family time on a Friday night, too!

"This made it a real community event to raise much-needed funds for KHH, which is such an important charity and one that we rely on in the area to look after our loved ones in time of need”

Held at Castle Quay’s Lock29 with a host of local businesses donating prizes, the evening consisted of six games of bingo, a cash flyer round, a raffle, and a bingo lingo quiz supplied by bingo caller Jason Savage.

