Over one hundred local school students enjoy Banbury MP's Shakespeare Day at Broughton Castle
Students from Bloxham School, Chipping Norton School, Wykham Park Academy and North Oxfordshire Academy attended the event held on Friday March 22.
They took part in a morning of workshops delivered by the staff from the Royal Shakespeare Company before performing scenes from a Shakespeare play.
Victoria Prentis said: “I enjoyed a terrific morning hosting my Shakespeare Day at the historic Broughton Castle. Over one hundred Year 7 pupils from local schools participated in immersive workshops delivered by the Royal Shakespeare Company. Students explored key themes and scenes from ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, providing a unique and memorable introduction to one of Shakespeare’s most famous pieces of work.”
“I would like to take the opportunity to thank High Sheriff of Oxfordshire Sally Scott for sponsoring the event and the Fiennes family for allowing us to borrow your wonderful home for the morning.”