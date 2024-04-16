Over 80 pooches attend Banbury's first ever community dog walk
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event was organised by the Banbury BID team to promote community engagement and to celebrate the bond between dogs and their owners.
Attendees were given dog treat goodie bags, which were generously supplied by Croft Pet Foods.
A new dog-friendly guide to Banbury was also launched during the walk by professional dog-walking company Walking Pawz.
The guide aims to help dog owners explore dog-friendly locations and services in and around town.
Speaking about the community dog walk, Ollie Phipps of Banbury BID said: “It was wonderful to see so many dogs and their owners come together to enjoy a morning of fun and friendship. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and contributed to the success of the event; we’d love to host it again."
For more information please visit www.banburybid.com