Over 60 people sign up to new free community dog walking group in Banbury
The Community Dog Walk group has been set up by Banbury BID and is sponsored by professional dog walking company Walking Pawz.
It will meet for its inaugural walk outside Lock29 at 9.50am this Sunday (April 14) for a short walk lasting about 30 minutes.
A spokesperson for Banbury BID said: “At Banbury BID we wanted to create a way for not just dog owners but for people who love dogs as well to meet up and make new friends. As dog walking is a great way to keep fit and a brilliant way to socialise, we thought this would be a great way to engage with the local community.
"We anticipate that this will be the largest community dog walk in Oxfordshire.”
For more information about the walk visit Banbury BID’s website at https://www.banburybid.com/