Sean Woodcock, leader of the Labour Group on Cherwell District Council

Cllr Sean Woodcock, leader of the Labour group on Cherwell District Council said this week that new analysis, based on research by Kantar and More In Common, reveals a staggering 30,369 in Cherwell are missing meals because of a shortage of money.

He said the analysis also revealed:

· 77,441 in Cherwell (more than half) have been forced to cut down on electricity or heating

· 12,148 have been forced to use a foodbank.

Publishing the analysis, Mr Woodcock said: “The cost of living crisis is getting worse and worse and it is driving families in Cherwell to make heart-breaking choices.

"Yet instead of stepping in to help, the Conservatives have made things worse. Their reckless and irresponsible actions have crashed the British economy, blowing a giant hole in the nation’s finances and making us all poorer through higher prices, bigger mortgage payments, rising rents and by pushing up the cost of borrowing.

“After 12 years of failure the Conservatives are letting our community down just when we need them most – but Labour has a plan. Labour would restore sanity and stability to our economy with a fully funded growth plan – led by real investment to secure the green jobs of the future.”

More in Common is an organisation set up to ‘build more united, inclusive and resilient societies in which people believe what they have in common is stronger than what divides them’.

