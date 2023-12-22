News you can trust since 1838
Over 2,000 people have their say on future of Banbury town centre

More than 2,000 people have already shared their thoughts on the future development of the town centre by completing the Banbury Vision 2050 survey.
By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:11 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:21 GMT
The survey was launched by Cherwell District Council in November to gain thoughts from residents about how to improve the town centre.

Feedback from the survey and stakeholder workshops will help the council develop a vision for the town centre leading up to the year 2050.

Cllr Donna Ford, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: "We’re delighted that people are engaging with our survey and telling us what they want to see from Banbury town centre.

Wayne Hemingway from HemingwayDesign who helped to launch the survey and Cllr Donna Ford.Wayne Hemingway from HemingwayDesign who helped to launch the survey and Cllr Donna Ford.
“Yet we still have a month to go and want to hear from more voices both in Banbury and from surrounding areas. Everyone has a voice and the opportunity to shape the town we want to see in the future, so we ask everyone to get involved and have their say.”

The survey will be available for residents at www.banbury2050.co.uk until Monday January 15.

