Over 200 entries for fantastic annual show and craft fair near Banbury

The annual King’s Sutton show and craft fair saw over 200 entries as the villagers put on a fantastic display of horticulture, home produce, photography, and handicrafts.
By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST

The Millennium Hall was packed out with locals, glorious flower displays, and quality handmade crafts last Saturday (August 5) as the village enjoyed the annual King’s Sutton Gardening Club’s show.

The judges were impressed with the amount of quality flower displays and the number of spectators who braved the rain to enjoy the afternoon.

Ronnie Irving was awarded the new Cyril Smith Memorial Trophy and RHS Banksian medal for collecting the most points in the gardening club’s horticultural classes.

Lynda Miller winning garden basket and Anne Hayter's winning floral display titled 'Blooming Marvellous'.Lynda Miller winning garden basket and Anne Hayter's winning floral display titled 'Blooming Marvellous'.
Lynda Miller winning garden basket and Anne Hayter's winning floral display titled 'Blooming Marvellous'.

Cyril's widow, June, gave the medals to Ronnie. Before Cyril passed away earlier this year, he and June were the driving forces behind the event for many years.

A spokesperson for the King’s Sutton Gardening Club said: "Rev Abby Lintern presented other awards as follows: Garden Basket – Linda Miller; Handicrafts – Carol Wincott; Floral Art – Anne Hayter; Floral Exhibit – Dee Thorbourne; Home Produce - Linda Cousins; Photography - Caroline Wheatley."In the King’s Sutton in Bloom competition – the award for the best residential front garden went to Sue Hiam."Children from King’s Sutton Primary Academy participated with magnificent drawings and illustrated prose, themed around the Coronation. Winners will receive medals and prize money on their return to school."Finally, longstanding club member Chris Stowe received a Royal Horticultural Society Certificate of Recognition for 33 years’ service as show steward. At 90 years young, Chris has no plans to step down; indeed, the King’s Sutton Gardening Club depends on her knowledge and expertise."

The King’s Sutton Gardening Club meet on the last Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm at the Millennium Memorial Hall, for more information visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kings-Sutton-Gardening-Club-100087830289721/

