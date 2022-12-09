Gigaclear is investing up to £7 million in the county and has become the UK's leading rural broadband provider.

A broadband cabinet in the town was ‘lit’, confirming that Shipston-on-Stour had been successfully connected to provider Gigaclear’s full fibre network.

By March of next year, the broadband provider aims to offer 2,700 homes and businesses in the town the opportunity to access ’game-changing’ broadband.

Central delivery director at Gigaclear, Ben Woods said: "At Gigaclear we’re all about delivering digital happiness and what better time to deliver this ‘gift’ than at Christmas when many families come together to enjoy the festive period.

"Having access to reliable and fast broadband speeds is no longer a luxury but is necessary in order for many people to live their lives fully, whether it’s working from home, streaming or accessing other online entertainment.