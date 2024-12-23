Over 100 guests enjoy free Christmas lunch at Banbury's Royal Voluntary Service Cornhill Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Held over two events, on December 17 and 20, the Christmas lunches were a part of the Royal Voluntary Service’s nationwide Festive Spread campaign.
The campaign was launched to provide lunch, company and some Christmas joy to people who may be spending the festive season alone.
It has been made possible thanks to donations from the public and support from players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Avis Gallagher, volunteer coordinator for Banbury’s Cornhill Community Companions social dining club, said: "Our diners had an amazing time at our Festive Spread, it's truly been the highlight of the season for so many of them.
“These moments of warmth, laughter, and friendship, remind us how events like these make such a difference, especially during the holiday season when no one should feel isolated or go without the support they need.”
For more information about the Royal Voluntary Service, visit:https://www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/cornhill-centre/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.