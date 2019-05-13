Over 1,000 join sunny Brailes walk

More than 1,300 walkers took in seven miles of beautiful Warwickshire countryside for the Brailes Three Hills Walk on Bank Holiday Monday.

Organisers said the event was a great success with perfect weather.

Pictures from Brailes Three Hills Walk NNL-190805-110037001

They added they wanted to thank all the volunteers and, Paddock Farm butchery for organising the barbecue at the end of the walk. There were also teas and cakes.

Final figures have yet to be announced, but the walk has raised funds for Brailes School and the Sports Pavilion.

Organisers say they look forward to welcoming walkers back in 2020.

Pictures from Brailes Three Hills Walk NNL-190805-110017001

Pictures from Brailes Three Hills Walk NNL-190805-105956001