'Outstanding teamwork' as Banbury sports centre staff save a man's life - ambulance service pays tribute to their action

Spiceball Sports Centre, where staff used a defibrillator to restart a man's heart following a cardiac arrest

The 75-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest in the centre's reception on July 13. The staff members' speedy reactions have been described as 'outstanding teamwork' by managers and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) has sent a letter of thanks.

The man was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford by helicopter and was sitting up soon afterwards.

Ross Cornett, operations director at SCAS, said in a letter to Spiceball Leisure Centre: "I have been asked my crew Dan, Freya and Robyn to pass on their thanks and a massive, well done for the actions of your staff.

"When a 75-year-old gentleman suffered a cardiac arrest in the reception area of Spiceball Leisure Centre yesterday, your staff immediately began chest compressions, attached the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and shocked the patient five times."

Mr Cornett said the man's heart restarted and emergency medical services transferred him successfully to the JR.

"The crew say that the incredible (basic life support) provided by your staff, undoubtedly saved this gentleman's life. Once at the hospital he was sat up and talking to the resource team. Early defibrillation really does save lives. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you on behalf of SCAS for their actions of your staff today.

"Their efforts were very much appreciated and aided giving this gentleman the best possible chance. It is comforting to know that we have members of the community, such as these, who are willing to put themselves out for others. Thank you."

On their Facebook page, Spiceball said: "We couldn't be more proud of the outstanding teamwork, skill and professionalism shown by the staff at Spiceball this week, when they rushed to the aid of a member who had collapsed in reception.

"The team quickly assessed the condition of the customer and began chest compressions and also delivered shocks via the AED, whilst they waited for the ambulance teams to arrive.