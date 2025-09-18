‘Our children are heartbroken’: Villagers near Banbury rally to reopen kids' playground

Villagers near Banbury have launched an online fundraising campaign with the aim of raising enough money to repair a children’s playground so that future generations can enjoy it.

The playground on Bodicote’s Kingsfield was closed last month (August 31) after it was deemed a safety concern.

Now, the Bodicote Welfare Charity, which manages the playground, has launched a fundraiser to help pay for repairs and reopen it so children can continue to enjoy it.

The group hopes to raise £40,000, which will primarily go towards repairing the floor of the playground, which has deteriorated over time.

They say they are looking at applying for grants but hope that an online fundraiser will be the quickest way to reopen the playground.

Chairman of Bodicote Welfare Charity, Paul Harper, said: “The playground area is the biggest asset in our village, and unfortunately our current wet pour surface is in urgent need of repair to enable the park to reopen.

“This is due to the deterioration of the surface, together with general wear and tear since this was laid in 2008.

“Any fundraising offers would be gratefully received to enable us to reopen it in a safe manner again. Thank you.”

Currently, the playground has large fencing around it and a sign indicating that it is closed until further notice.

The closure of the park has affected many families in Bodicote who say the playground was a meeting place not only for children but also for parents.

One local mother, Zoe Harvey, says her children are upset the park has closed, as it was the only chance they got to see friends after school.

She said: “Bodicote park isn’t just a park; it’s where our children come together.

“Every day after it’s full of play and laughter, and for kids, it’s the only chance they get to see friends outside the classroom. It’s always felt like a safe, loved space for our families, and the children are heartbroken that it’s closed.”

Alongside the online fundraiser, Bodicote Welfare Charity is hoping to raise funds for the playground by hiring out Bodicote’s Village Hall.

The charity is also inviting local businesses to sponsor the restoration of the playground and play a role in supporting the community.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdh4np58