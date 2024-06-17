Organisers pleased with excellent turnout at Banbury Show, despite unsteady weather conditions

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Jun 2024, 16:03 BST
The organisers of the Banbury Show said they are pleased with the number of people who attended this year’s event despite the unsteady weather conditions.

Crowds of all ages enjoyed a varied selection of entertainment at the Spiceball Park on Saturday (June 15).

Guests enjoyed a parade by the RAF Air Cadets before performances from the Craigscourt Gundogs and the RPM Bike Displays wowed on the demonstration arena.

A display of charity stalls, vintage farm vehicles and exciting fairground rides also kept visitors to the show entertained.

Clockwise from left to right J.E.E.P., Leighton Tongue and Craigscourt Gundogs at the Banbury Show 2024.

A spokesperson for Banbury Town Council, who organised the show, said: “The efforts of every single individual who contributed to the show were a factor in its success, and Banbury Town Council would once again like to thank every vendor, artist, and member of staff who contributed to the show’s success.

"We are pleased with the excellent turnout at Banbury Show this year despite some unsteady weather conditions, with residents of all ages enjoying performances, entertainment, and food in the beautiful surroundings of Spiceball Park.”

The music at the show was sourced by Banbury Music Mix Radio and featured standout performances by North Oxfordshire Academy students, Leighton Tongue, The Star Performers and J.E.E.P.

Food fans could choose from a variety of stalls offering meals, snacks, and drinks, with a great mix of local favourites and vendors from further afield providing tasty foods for guests to try.

For more information or to find out about getting involved with future Banbury Town Council events, email: [email protected]

