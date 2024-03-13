Organiser of popular Banbury Christmas tractor run receives award from High Sheriff of Oxfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jennie Steenkamp, manager at agricultural contractors RC Baker, was presented with the award at a ceremony on Monday (March 11) at the County Hall in Oxford.

Based out of Barford St Michael, Jennie and the team at RC Baker have raised nearly £150,000 for the Katharine House Hospice by organising the tractor run over the past eight years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennie was nominated for the award by staff at the hospice as a way of saying thank you for her outstanding contributions to the hospice and community.

Jennie Steenkamp has been presented with an award from the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire for her work organising the RC Baker Christmas tractor run.

The tractor run has grown from having 26 tractors passing through Adderbury and nearby villages on 2016 to featuring 100 tractors and a host of villages and Banbury.

Jennie said: “I could never have dreamed that the event would become so huge, so popular, so incredibly well loved and raise such enormous amounts of money. I am so incredibly proud of what we have all achieved with it.

“There is so much potential, and it’s really exciting to think how we can build on it even more! It’s just getting bigger and bigger! It’s fantastic to raise money for the wonderful Katharine House, a cause so close to our family’s heart.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katharine House Hospice community and events manager Roseann Thompson said: “The Tractor Run simply would not exist without Jennie and the incredible amount of work she pours into it.