Organisation dedicated to making Banbury a great place to grow old in, celebrates its first decade

Banbury is a great place to grow older – and there is an organisation in town that is determined to make that official!

The brains behind Age Friendly Banbury (AFB), Sir Tony Baldry, held a garden party to mark ten years of the organisation - and to hand over the chairmanship to Oxfordshire Deputy Lieutenant, Sally Scott.

Guests escaped some rare showers and enjoyed a delicious tea in the garden. The food was provided by Gregg Brown of Cook School, Deddington.

Sir Tony was thanked for his work and dedication to AFB by the Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Marjorie Glasgow BEM, who welcomed Sally Scott into her new role.

Pictured at Sir Tony Baldry's garden party are, left to right, Sally Scott, High Sheriff of Oxfordshire, Bee Myson of Age UK, Oxfordshire, Sir Tony Baldry and Marjorie Glasgow, Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire

Guests heard some of the achievements and highlights of the project over the last decade during which a network of organisations, businesses and community voices have helped create a more inclusive, accessible and supportive town for older residents.

The Age Friendly partnership has a steering group including councils, charities and community leaders working to ensure older people can access community services and well-being, get connected in an accessible town centre and be helped to travel around safely.

AFB has 100+ partner organisations and newsletters are published regularly to ensure as many people as possible are aware of the group’s efforts.

There is an older people’s group of 20 contributors who help shape decisions. Age Friendly Banbury runs forums, walking audits, surveys, consultations and pop-ups to ensure people’s experience guides its work.

The group has investigated issues such as loneliness and isolation, seen Banbury BID-sponsored doorbells at shops to make it easier to request assistance, and seen age-friendly benches installed in the Bridge Street Community Garden.

Bee Myson of Age UK Oxfordshire said: “Sir Tony was aware of cuts coming down the line and seeing how they would affect groups such as Age Concern.

"Age UK were spreading themselves more widely and Sir Tony was aware we needed partners to work together so people didn’t fall between the cracks.

“He got key partners together, the district council, Age UK Oxfordshire, CAB and the Oxfordshire Community Foundation to talk about what could be done – and the journey began."

Mrs Myson came out of retirement to help coordinate the organisation.

"We have quarterly partnership meetings involving up to 130 partners from care homes to Banbury BID, councils, individuals, charities, businesses, faith groups and community centres. “One of the strands is about information - a lot of people don't get their information online and these people want that by word of mouth or hard copy whether it is warnings about scams, information about GP appointments, learning IT, a chess group or a cinema group. There's so much going on,” she said. See newsletter here. Age Friendly Banbury is mostly focused on the town and the 60,000 people living there.

Sir Tony, who is 75 this month, has reached retirement age as a Deputy Lieutenant (DL) and used the garden party as a perfect opportunity to hand over to Sally Scott and who will now take his place as Chair of Age Friendly Banbury.

"I am confident that under Sally Scott’s leadership we will continue to collaborate to make Banbury a great place to grow older,” said Mrs Myson.