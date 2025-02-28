Opposition is mounting against a multi-million pound Banbury traffic plan that many believe will cause traffic chaos in the town.

Banbury’s Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) met on Wednesday to hear from Oxfordshire Highways Authority officers who want to reduce lanes across Bridge Street to give bus services quicker access to and from the bus station.

The plans – which include three lanes being reduced to two on either side of Bridge Street, and George Street junction with Cherwell Street reduced to one lane – have gone out to public consultation.

One observer speaking to the Banbury Guardian described the consultation as ‘a sick joke’ while many on social media have slammed the plans, saying the changes would create horrendous traffic jams and be ruinous to what remains of Banbury’s town centre shops.

Cllr Kieron Mallon, a member of the TAC, said the scheme would ‘shut Banbury down’.

He said: “The more we do to get people aware of this and wind up businesses the better or it will be like Oxford where small businesses and long established companies are closing down. This is part of a bigger scheme I can tell you, and we ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Mr Mallon said: “This corridor from Hennef Way to Oxford Road is the Inner Relief Road, built 30 years ago, and the Highways England route for traffic, especially HGVs, to and from the motorway and to take traffic off the North Bar, Horse Fair and South Bar corridor past Banbury Cross.

“The reduction in lanes will lead to more congestion, traffic built up back past Morrisons to the West and past the Spiceball roundabout to Hennef Way.

“Feeder roads, such as Swan Close Road, George Street, Castle Street and Middleton Road will have traffic log-jams as fewer vehicles will be able to join Cherwell Street and Concord Avenue.” Mr Mallon said local traffic, lorries and vans would seek other routes to Oxford Road, Bloxham Road and the M40. He believes the most likely route to be used was Castle Street and past Banbury Cross.

"This would turn this beautiful part of town into a fume-filled rat run,” he said.

"The other likely route is Hennef Way to the Tesco roundabout, Southam Road to the Oxford Road or Ruscote Avenue and Queensway to the Bloxham Road. One has to ask why the Inner Relief road was built at all?”

Mr Mallon described the scheme as ill thought out. He said it does not take into account the unintended consequences of increasing rat running and poor air quality in tourist and residential areas of the town.

"It will add to congestion, bad tempers and potentially accidents,” he said. “Oxfordshire County Council has already turned Oxford City into a no go zone of traffic filters, low traffic neighbourhoods, bollards with neighbours against neighbours, local shops and businesses going bust and laying off staff.

"Don’t let it happen here in Banbury. Please respond to the so-called consultation and oppose this scheme before we have to put ‘Closed Do not Enter’ signs on every main road into our town.”

Peter Monk of Banbury Civic Society, which is represented on TAC, said: “The scheme was debated long and hard. There are still no actual counts of pedestrian crossing movements at Bridge Street and across George Street, nor even an estimate of how much time is currently lost by buses between Bridge Street and George Street.

“However, we were told that there is an ambition for pedestrians to cross at Bridge Street in one go without being 'marooned' in the central islands at Concord Ave and Cherwell Street - a laudable objective.

“At the same time the county want to widen the central islands and we were told that the traffic signals will be 'optimised' to minimise delays to general road users resulting from these steps.”

“The removal on the right-turn lane into Bridge Street (west) at Concord Avenue (blue in the illustration) is required to provide the addition space to widen that central island. The officers were asked why the single generous lane into Concord Avenue couldn't be narrowed to provide space for such widening - but the question caused Oxfordshire officers a certain amount of confusion and we didn’t get an answer.

“The bus operator is adamant that buses cannot turn from George Street into Cherwell Street without encroaching into the first general traffic lane,” he said.

“It was the strong feeling of the meeting that having spent a lot of public money to create an Inner Relief Road to relieve the town centre and South Bar- North Bar route of through traffic, it is counterproductive to now reduce the capacity of that route for an unquantified benefit for buses.”

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council said: “The Concord Avenue single north-bound lane is maintaining a 5.1 metre width to allow large vehicles to turn into Concord Avenue from Bridge Street East and West.

"It could be unsafe to reduce this and could lead to heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) driving up the footway or pedestrian island. As part of our design process, we conduct thorough vehicle tracking to ensure safety and accessibility.”

The county council’s description of the plans is here. The page includes links to the consultation document where residents can give their views on the proposals. The county says the project forms part of wider improvements planned for Banbury and complements the extension of Tramway Road that will provide better access to Banbury Rail Station.