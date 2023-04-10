An action group is to hold three public meetings this month to galvanise opposition to the development of 170 homes linking its historic village with Banbury town.

Vistry Homes Ltd has applied to Cherwell District Council for outline consent to build 170 homes, of which 36 would be social housing and 15 affordable, between Hanwell Chase development and the edge of Hanwell.

The application details can be found on the council’s planning portal here.

Keep Hanwell Village Rural Action Group, which was formed last year to fight the proposal, will be holding three public engagement events this month to ensure residents of Hanwell and neighbouring communities fully understand Vistry's proposal and how the village will become ‘a part of Banbury, losing prime grade 2 and 3a agricultural land forever’.

The public meetings will also feature discussions on the proposed large industrial solar development north of Hanwell, between Shotteswell and Horley.

The meetings will take place on Tuesday, April 18 from 7.30pm – 9pm at Hanwell Village Hal; Wednesday, April 19, from 7.45pm – 9.15pm at the Old School, Horley and Thursday, April 27 from 7.30pm – 9pm at Shotteswell Village Hall.

Chris Brant, Chair of the action group and said: "This planning application from Vistry to build 170 homes in the parishes of Hanwell and Drayton would be the end for Hanwell as a rural village.

"Vistry's proposal clearly shows how the village would join Banbury, losing further prime agricultural land in the process.

The area which Vistry Ltd wants to build an estate of 170 new homes between Banbury and Hanwell village

“As a residents’ action group, we plan to meet with our parish council to discuss the application and we welcome support from neighbouring communities, including residents living in Banbury's Hanwell Chase who also want to protect their countryside between town and village".

Vistry’s application says it would plant dense woodland between the village and houses and on the western boundary; there would be 12 acres of wildflower meadows and parkland; grassland for informal recreational use and two children’s play areas. ‘Bat roosting features’ and bird boxes would be provided and badger setts would be separated from houses by a 30m gap.

