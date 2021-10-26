Operation Christmas Child gets into gear in communities across the Banbury area to give festive cheer to youngsters across the world

Across the district, kind donors are turning empty shoeboxes into treasured gifts by filling them with toys, school supplies, hygiene items and other, fun items.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver the shoebox gifts to children in need around the world. Such simple acts of kindness bring joy and hope to children who usually have little to call their own.

The project is coordinated each year by Eunice Harradine who works in conjunction with villages and organisations across Banburyshire to ensure hundreds of boxes are distributed.

Bring some joy to needy children abroad this Christmas by filling a shoebox with gifts to be distributed by Operation Christmas Child

For almost 30 years, The Peoples Church in Horsefair, Banbury has been a drop-off location during November for the filled shoeboxes. These are then checked for customs purposes before being sealed, cartoned and sent abroad. The next time that the shoeboxes are opened is when they are in the hands of the children receiving them.

Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,084 filled shoeboxes were sent from the area and this year Mrs Harradine is hoping to increase the number to 1,500.

“We take a lot for granted, but through Operation Christmas Child we have the opportunity to give back to those who need it most,” she said.

Leaflets with information on how to join in Operation Christmas Child are available online at samaritans-purse.org.uk/occ or from The Peoples Church (weekday mornings) and The Entertainer.

Participants are asked to donate £5 per shoebox gift to cover project costs. If this is done online through Follow Your Box, they will receive a tracking barcode to include in the shoebox and be sent an email in the New Year to discover the country their shoebox has gone to.

During the project's National Collection Week, from November 15 - 22, shoeboxes can be dropped off at The Peoples Church, The Entertainer in Castle Quay and Magenta Storage in Brookhill Way.

Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse www.tinyurl.com/banburySBO to select gifts matched to a child’s age and gender. If they wish, donors can then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. All boxes built this way are made up by volunteers before being despatched overseas.