Online fundraiser launched to help Banbury Cricket Club cover costs of major pavilion renovation

An online fundraiser has been launched to help support Banbury Cricket Club carry out major renovation work on its pavilion building.

A major renovation at Banbury Cricket Club is set to take place over the winter months — but the club needs your help.

Approaching its 30th year at White Post Road, the club plans to install a balcony the length of the pavilion building, full length windows and doors, and a scorebox overlooking the cricket field.

The £100,000 project has been made possible thanks to a number of local grants, but the club is issuing an appeal via a Crowdfunding page to the local community to help them get over the line.

Chairman Martin Phillips said: “While many of the club’s features have stood the test of time, it is clear that the existing balcony area is no longer fit for purpose.

“The pavilion serves thousands of people every year, but the current balcony only allows for a handful of people at one time.

“With the numerous new housing developments within a stone's throw of the ground, we are looking to enhance our facilities to encourage local residents to attend the 'go to' social venue in the area.

“Once completed, this showpiece facility at the ground will both maximise the space and light in our function room and create incredible views of the cricket looking over to the Sor Brook.”

Reformed in 1949, Banbury Cricket Club has developed in recent years into one of the leading club sides in Oxfordshire. The club runs several sides of varying age groups and abilities with training nights for youngsters from ages five and up.

Their function room is used as a local hub for the community, playing host to a variety of groups, charities, business and families. This includes rotary groups, slimming world, business breakfasts, Sunday carveries, council functions, bingo and quiz nights.

The club says that all donors will be recognised on a plaque in the clubhouse, with further club incentives available.

In addition to this project, the club is also looking for its newest main club sponsor after its five-year deal with housing developer David Wilson Homes approaches its end. If you or your business is interested, contact Martin Phillips on 07778 912080 or Jack Lambden on 07969 284379