One year on, Banbury mosque team returns to Turkey to deliver aid to earthquake victims
The small team led by Basharat Hussain and Basharat Hanif travelled to southeast Turkey to deliver money collected by the mosque’s congregation and hand out food.
Volunteers from the mosque spent the anniversary of the earthquake (February 6) handing out food to hundreds of people at a commemoration event at the Kahramanmaraş cemetary, where around 5,000 victims of last year’s disaster are buried.
A spokesperson for the mosque said: “Our dedicated trustees have been on the ground, overseeing the distribution of aid and monitoring progress in the affected areas.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our supporters and assure you that your donations are being used effectively to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the earthquake-affected individuals and families in Turkey.”
For more information about the mosque’s fundraising and chirty events, visit https://www.facebook.com/BanburyMadniMasjid