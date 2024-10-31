One of the most popular pre-Christmas events in the region takes place in a village near Banbury this weekend.

The highly-anticipated Hook Norton Craft Fair goes ahead in St Peter’s Church on the village High Street on Saturday (November 2) from 10am - 5pm.

Event organiser is Jan Hughes, who has been making sure the event goes ahead for 28 years. And this year the range of crafts, demonstrations and gift sellers will be as wide and attractive as ever.

"As always there will be a huge variety of superb work by artists and craftsmen from across the Cotswolds and also from the locality - we have a wealth of artistic talent in Hook Norton,” she said.

Crafts of all kinds will be on sale at the Hook Norton Craft Fair in aid of St Peter's Church

"Many of the craftsmen return year after year. Our popular fused glassmaker now lives in Devon but travels to Hooky to exhibit every November as it is such a great event that she loves to attend.

"The amazing work these craftspeople produce is evolving and changing all the time and there is always a selection of new exhibitors at this popular event.”

Some crafters will be working at the event including Julie Farren, a skilled knitter who will be giving demonstrations of sock making on her vintage sock knitting machine. This year there is also a rug-maker who will be demonstrating her amazing work.

As always there will be a super cafe area selling scrumptious cakes, sandwiches, savoury snacks and other refreshments throughout the day and the ever popular grand draw will take place in the afternoon with over 50 fabulous prizes to be won.

The Grand Draw is a popular feature at the Craft Fair. This is last year's selection of prizes but you are guaranteed some incredible items are up for grabs this year

This event is much enjoyed by the local community as well as hundreds of visitors from much further afield. Since its inception Mrs Hughes and her team of helpers have raised £120,000 which has helped in numerous ways to help the services St Peter’s offers to evolve.

If you would like to enjoy a vast array of wonderful work by artisans from across the Cotswolds and perhaps stock up on some unique and unusual craft items for Christmas gifts, this is an event not to be missed.

Entry is £2 although children under 15 are free. Please note it is cash only at the entrance and for refreshments. Card payments will be widely accepted at the craft stalls.