'One of the finest UK medieval barns' near Banbury opens for the summer

One of the finest medieval barns in the country, located close to Banbury, has reopened for the summer season.

Residents can now explore, or even volunteer at, Swalcliffe Barn which is now open until September 29 on Sundays and bank holidays from 2pm-5pm thanks to the efforts of the Swalcliffe Society and Oxfordshire County Council’s museums service.

As well as a permanent exhibition showcasing 2,500 years of history, volunteers will be on hand to explain the very special history of this remarkable historic building and its collection of agricultural and trade vehicles, providing a taste of rural life throughout the centuries.

Mark McCree, Head of Libraries and Heritage at Oxfordshire County Council, said, "Swalcliffe Barn is a remarkable piece of history that offers a unique glimpse into rural life throughout the centuries. We are thrilled to open its doors once again and share its treasures with people with the help of the Swalcliffe Society.

“It is a perfect destination for families and history enthusiasts alike. Don't miss the chance to explore this beautiful site.”

Special tours for groups of between six and 25 can be arranged with prior notice and can be combined with a visit to Swalcliffe's historic church as well.

New for 2025, the Oxfordshire museums service is also launching a series of events, including family theatre, Fabularium performance of Reynard the Fox, and two family open days during the summer holidays at the barn.

The Swalcliffe Society will also be hosting the Adderbury, Deddington and District Photographic Society for an exhibition of photographs on May 7, 18, and 24 - 26 from 10am-5pm.

The amazing roof timbers of 14th century Swalcliffe Barn

Parking is available and entry is free, although donations are welcome. Find out more about events at the barn by visiting the Oxfordshire Museum’s website.

Residents are also welcome to volunteer throughout the summer. For more information on volunteering, please phone 01295 788127, or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Swalcliffe Barn, constructed in 1401 for New College, Oxford. is a Grade 1 listed building and a Scheduled Ancient Monument. It was acquired by the Oxfordshire Buildings Trust in 1990 and is leased to Oxfordshire County Council and used by the Museums Service to exhibit agricultural and trade vehicles from the county.