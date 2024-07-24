One of Britain’s strongest men to hold strongman taster session at Banbury Rugby Club this weekend

2023 England's Strongest Man champion Paddy Haynes is offering a strongman taster session this Saturday (July 27).

The Adderbury-based strongman claimed the England’s Strongest Man title in 2023 and was co-host of the first ever Oxfordshire’s Strongest event held in Banbury earlier in the year.

This year, Paddy has contested England’s Strongest Man, where he achieved third place, and Britain’s Strongest Man, where he came in 10th.

The local man also went viral for a video that showed him rolling up a frying pan with his bare hands.

Now, the 26-year-old rising star in strength sports wants to pass on some of his knowledge to Banbury residents interested in strongman and strongwoman.

The taster session is aimed at all ages and abilities and will teach people how to lift weights safely and confidently in a supportive and friendly environment.

During the session, participants will learn all the basics of strongman, including lifting logs, axles, deadlifts and maybe even how to lift a car.

Paddy said: “Strongman and strongwoman is a sport for everyone, and I want to do my part to help grow the sport I love. I have teamed up with two fantastic coaches, Max Whiting and Sam Grover, and we will have loads of fun kit to try out and get your hands on.

To book a place at Saturday’s taster session visit Paddy’s website aat www.haynesstrength.co.uk/group-sesisons,