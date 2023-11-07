One of Boots' stores in Banbury is likely to close - rumours have persisted that it will be the Castle Quay shop.

Boots refused to give any further detail this week following repeated approaches to its media office about rumours circulating since summer that the Castle Quay branch of the chemist and pharmacy was to close.

A press officer confirmed that Boots is to reduce the number of branches from 2,200 – 1,900 so it does not have any closer than two kilometres apart.

In a statement Boots said: “In addition to uplifting existing stores, over the next year Boots will continue to consolidate a number of stores in close proximity to each other.

“Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment.”

The company said it saw an increase in footfall in its stores, up 6.9 per cent (based on transaction data) compared to the national average of 2.8 per cent. Footfall increased most in travel and city centre flagship stores. They said more customers are shopping at Boots more often, with the number of transactions up both in-store and online, with footfall growth ahead of the wider retail market.