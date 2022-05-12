One of Banbury’s oldest and most established charities launches 'new identity’

BYHP's new logo

One of Banbury’s oldest and most established charities has undergone a makeover.

BYHP, which was officially formed as Banbury Young Homelessness Project in 1995, is launching a new identity, featuring a new logo, at the Oxfordshire Youth in Mind Conference.

The charity, which is located in Chandos Close, Banbury offers a range of specialist interventions offering support, advice and guidance to Young People, 13-25 and their families facing known root causes of youth homelessness.

“Many people in Banbury and the surrounding areas will be familiar with our purple logo and a house background in our current livery," said chief executive Patrick Vercoe.

"We wanted to signal that our range of services has expanded substantially from the charity’s founding roots and our view was we needed to make this significant change to promote our client services.

He added: "We are not a homeless organisation. Housing advice services, together with our foodbank, can still be accessed, although we are not in a position to provide accommodation.

“Today the accent is very much concentrating on prevention, and this means that young people can access our mental health support service, family breakdown, via mediation, and employability schemes."

Chair of BYHP trustees, Kath Morris, said: “We will continue to help young people, guiding them through the appropriate services that we have developed within our experienced and knowledgeable team.

"We also work with other agencies to enhance our capabilities even further. We hope that Banbury will continue its fantastic work of supporting BYHP”.