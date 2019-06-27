One Great Day at Castle Quay

Banbury's shopping centre will host a day of activities this weekend to raise money for for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Banbury's Sunshine Centre.

The Saturday, June 29 event, just one of the 'One Great Day Charity Days' running across the UK will run from 10am until 4pm.

There will be numerous activities on offer featuring; a silent auction and cake stall; Pirate selfie station; face painters; balloon modellers; mini trampolines; the Stage Coach Dance Group, the Hook Norton Junior Band; a Banbury United penalty shoot out; Child First Nursery's arts and crafts and Banbury Brownies.

The Cake Shop in Bridge Street Banbury has donated a 10 inch square vanilla sponge for the silent auction which can be entered into at the silent auction booth from 11am.

For more info visit www.castlequay.co.uk.