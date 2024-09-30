Omid Djalili to bring new show 'Namaste' to Banbury as part of international tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrated comedian Omid Djalili will perform his new show 'Namaste' in Banbury next month as part of am international tour.

The comedian and actor will be bringing his new stand-up comedy show to Banbury’s The Mill theatre on October 15 and 16.

Never been one to shy away from controversy, Omid Djalili’s stand-up sets are known for covering subjects like religion, race, culture and stereotypes.

Now the comedian, who first broke onto our screens in the 1990s, is back with a new politically-charged tour where he discusses the current state of the world.

In Namaste, Omid aims to ‘peacefully control his inner anger to unleash a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet’.

Explaining the new show, Omid said: “The world is in such a terrible state. At the end of the day, the whole purpose of comedy is not just making people laugh. That’s not the end game.

“When you talk about the means to an end, the means is comedy but the end is to actually make sense of what’s going on. And because I’m from the Middle East, I feel I do have some answers.

“People come to me as some kind of bridge, like a cultural stop-gap, as someone to spread light on things. People don’t get what’s going on.

“They don’t get the connection between Iran and what’s going on in Gaza, they don’t get what’s going on with Joe Biden attacking Syria and Iraq. It’s me trying to use comedy to make it more palatable for a British audience to understand what’s going on. So I’ve put my hat in the ring.”

Omid Djalili has held a long and celebrated career in film, TV and comedy that has seen him nominated for a Perrier Award and win an Edinburgh Award Panel Prize.

He was also awarded Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival and has been praised for performances on the West End Stage for roles as Fagin in Oliver! and Reb Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

Omid’s Namaste tour has already seen him pack-out venues in Canada, New Zealand, Australia the USA before he embarks on a 90-date tour across England.

For more information, visit:https://www.omidnoagenda.com/