Olympic gold medalist joins Banbury office workers to complete 24-hour row fundraiser for Katharine House

The team at water management tank retailers Graf UK aim to row the distance from their office on Beaumont Road to the company’s Glasgow office, as part of their Katharine House Hospice Accumulator Challenge.

Using the rowing machine at the office’s gym, a team of 11 from the Banbury branch hopes to cover the 344 miles and raise £10,000 for the Adderbury hospice.

Callum Vallance-Poole at Graf UK said: “This isn't just about setting records; it's a heartfelt effort to support the Katharine House Hospice, a vital local charity providing end-of-life care to around 1,300 individuals annually.”

The team at Banbury Graf UK is preparing for the 24-hour rowing fundraiser challenge.

Next Tuesday’s (February 13) rowing challenge is a part of a series of fundraising activities Graf UK have organised for Katharine House, after already running a pub quiz and a sponsored bar at Banbury Rugby Club.

The team will be joined by 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medalist rower Ben Hunt-Davis, who will inspire the workers to give it that extra push.

Callum said: “We're now looking to make a significant impact with our rowing event.

“More importantly, it's a chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible work done by Katharine House Hospice, which relies solely on community donations and support.”

The challenge will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms so that supporters can virtually cheer the team on and offer online words of encouragement.