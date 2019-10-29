Olympian visits Banbury

Banbury Judo Cub welcomed Ireland International and Olympian, Ben Fletcher who held two Masterclasses at the club earlier this month.

The IJF World Tour Gold Medallist and World No. 9 visited on October 20 and treated regulars and visitors to the club with tuition on competition winning techniques.

Around 45 juniors and adults enjoyed the separate sessions and thanked Ben for the opportunity to train with him ahead of his bid for a place in the 2020 Ireland Olympic Team.

Banbury Judo Club have hosted Masterclasses with some legends of the sport as well as current international judoka.

For more details about this their events visit banburyjudoclub.org.uk.