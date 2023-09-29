News you can trust since 1838
Older residents invited to have their say about life in Banbury

Age Friendly Banbury is inviting the town’s older residents to have their say on life in Banbury at next week’s Older People’s day celebration.
By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:57 BST
The event, which will be held at the Mill Arts Centre on Wednesday October 4, between 9am and 1pm, will feature a consultation so the group can learn more about the experiences of older residents in the town.

Also included in the day will be free electric blanket testing, blood pressure checks, and taster sessions for various activities, as well as information on services and activities the group holds.

Age Friendly Banbury is a group of organisations, businesses, charities, and groups who are committed to making Banbury a better place to grow old by working together to deliver services and share knowledge and information that will benefit older residents.

The Age Friendly Banbury group is holding a consultation to find out about older residents experiences of living in Banbury.

The event is free to attend, however, to have an electric blanket tested, attendees must call 01865 895999 to pre-book a slot.

For more information on Age Friendly Banbury visit, agefriendlybanbury.co.uk/

