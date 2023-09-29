Older residents invited to have their say about life in Banbury
The event, which will be held at the Mill Arts Centre on Wednesday October 4, between 9am and 1pm, will feature a consultation so the group can learn more about the experiences of older residents in the town.
Also included in the day will be free electric blanket testing, blood pressure checks, and taster sessions for various activities, as well as information on services and activities the group holds.
Age Friendly Banbury is a group of organisations, businesses, charities, and groups who are committed to making Banbury a better place to grow old by working together to deliver services and share knowledge and information that will benefit older residents.
The event is free to attend, however, to have an electric blanket tested, attendees must call 01865 895999 to pre-book a slot.
For more information on Age Friendly Banbury visit, agefriendlybanbury.co.uk/