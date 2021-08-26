Officers in Banbury 'dynamic drug bust' gain partial closure order on town estate house

An officer pins the partial closure on the door of the house in Bloxham Vale, Banbury

Thames Valley Police Banbury section released a tweet relating to a drugs bust yesterday on Tuesday that was concerned with supply of Class A drugs - which include heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD.

The team said: "Following our TaskingTeam's arrests earlier this week in Bloxham Vale, the Problem Solving Team have successfully obtained a partial closure order on the address.

"The order will help us reduce criminality and linked ASB (anti-social behaviour) in the area. Please report any concerns to us via 101."

Working on the notice that confirms partial closure of a Banbury house where arrests were made

A closure order forbids anyone other than occupiers and a list of statutory and necessary representatives - including police, health services, probation services and landlords - from visiting an address.

Police arrested two men and one woman on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs from the house in at Bloxham Vale, Banbury - a new estate on the A361 Bloxham Road.

They said: "Dynamic entry (was) made via a rear window whilst distraction techniques used at the front. Suspected Class A Drugs recovered."