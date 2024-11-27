Off-road motorbike seized after reports of anti-social behaviour on Banbury housing estate

Police seized an off-road motorbike over the weekend after numerous reports it was being driven in an anti-social manner on a Banbury housing estate.

The Banbury Neighbourhood Team tracked down the white motorbike and its rider after receiving complaints of anti-social behaviour in the Bretch Hill area.

Once located, officers confiscated the bike under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 and issued the rider a court order.

Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 gives police the power to seize any vehicles that are being used in an anti-social manner.

This can include driving or riding in a careless and inconsiderate manner or causing alarm, distress or annoyance to the public.