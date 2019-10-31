Odyssey juniors head to Banbury's Wykham Park theatre

Next month Odyssey Theatre's juniors will present a spooktacular production of The Addams Family at the Ruskin Road campus.

The show is a modern classic, telling the story of one Gomez and Morticia as they tackle with the latest challenge: their daughter Wednesday’s new boyfriend and his 'normal' family.

The Addams Family is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.



Director Andy Aldcroft said: “This show is a fantastic chance for our young people to get a chance to do this musical. We previously staged the full adult version of this show as one of our earlier Odyssey productions, and all agreed it was so good that the kids deserved a chance to do it too.

"The music is amazing, and the show is a fast-paced and feel-good story of family and forgiveness.”

Performances take place on Friday, November 15 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, November 16 at 2.30pm and again at 7.30pm at Wykham Theatre, Wykham Park Academy.

Tickets cost £10 (£8 for concessions) and are available from the www.odysseytheatre.co.uk or by calling 01295 367342.

Odyssey Theatrical Productions has been producing high quality musical theatre in Banbury since 2010. They have been presented with several awards from NODA (the National Operatic and Dramatic Association) for the quality of their shows and their contribution to youth theatre, including for their 2018 production of Annie Jr.