Nurses' security 'still not improved' after peeping Tom incident, say Banbury Horton staff

One nurse told the Banbury Guardian she was looking for another job after promises to improve security for nurses walking home were not honoured.

The Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust (OUH) said addressing the nurses’ problems remained a priority and the situation is being monitored.

In early February the Banbury Guardian was approached by nurses who reported they were frightened to walk back to their designated housing in Valley Road because of a stalker who was noticed regularly wandering in the grounds.

The Horton General Hospital, where some nurses feel very vulnerable walking through the grounds to their accommodation

At least one nurse was filmed getting undressed via a camera taped to the window of her room.

Staff said that despite being aware of the ongoing issue of a local resident following and watching staff through their windows, hospital management and local authorities had failed to take adequate action to address the imminent threat, leaving staff and patients vulnerable.

They said that ‘multiple’ incidents had occurred over the last year raising serious concerns for safety of employees.

“There are few routes staff and patients can take through the hospital grounds to exit the hospital. Walking between the old external buildings can be frightening though – lots of places men can jump out of,” said one nurse. “Regarding the security precautions, I’ve not heard or seen any so far, walking past other colleagues’ homes. I personally have started to look for a job elsewhere.”

The OUH says its nurses' homes provider is making a priority of security improvements

In February OUH said its housing provider, AI Dominion, was undertaking work to install wooden fencing and provide gate locks but nurses told the Banbury Guardian this work has not yet been carried out.

“No work has yet commenced to install security at any of the staff residencies,” said one. “No attempt has been made to secure any female staff with the exception of female doctors. The trust is happy to fund private taxis for female doctors at night time. Other staff have to risk their lives.”

In a statement, Mark Holloway, Chief Estates and Facilities Officer at OUH, said: “We are currently in contact with the providers of our staff accommodation to address these issues as a priority and get them resolved.

“We and our partners will continue to monitor this situation and ensure that appropriate measures are put in place.”

Staff complained that instead of implementing necessary safety measures, the trust had modified shift patterns, forcing vulnerable young women to walk home along between 8pm – midnight. OUH said there had been a high level police investigation and enhanced patrols had been instigated.

Staff want safety measures to include improved car park lighting and allowing staff to leave in pairs.