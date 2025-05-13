Nurses celebrated in hospitals and care homes across Banburyshire and the county

The dedication and work of nurses has been celebrated in hospitals and care homes across Banburyshire and the county.

On International Nurses Day yesterday (Monday), a conference was held at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford while in Banbury a party was held for nurses at Glebefields Nursing Home in Drayton.

Oxford Hospitals Charity supported the JR event and said: “It was a privilege to help support and attend today’s International Nurses Day conference. The event was a vibrant celebration of the diverse backgrounds of our nursing staff and highlighted the important work they do. It was a day to recognise and honour the incredible nurses that we have across the Oxford University Hospitals Trust.”

The charity said the event marked the tireless commitment, compassion and dedication nurses show to their patients every day in our hospitals.

Nurses are pictured at the International Nurses Day conference at the JR in Oxford

At Glebefields, a party was held in recognition of International Nurses Day but also the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Residents and staff hosted a well-deserved nurses day celebration tea party.

In 2025, the theme for International Nurses’ Day is ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’ and is a reminder that caring for nurses strengthens economies. The International Council of Nurses aims to highlight how crucial it is to promote nurses’ health and wellness as they go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.

Benazir Shakkir General Manager at the home, said: “Our nurses and staff are the backbone of our care home, and their dedication and passion shine through in everything they do. We’re proud to celebrate them on Nurses’ Day and recognise their invaluable contributions.”

Nurses at Glebefields nursing home, near Banbury, were given a tea party as a mark of gratitude by residents

Betty, who lives at Glebefields, said: “It’s wonderful to see the staff being appreciated. They truly go above and beyond to care for us, and we’re grateful for all that they do.”

The Royal College of Nursing said: “Nursing staff work in a vast variety of settings from GP surgeries and hospitals to care homes and prisons. But no matter where they are, the public trust them in their times of need. They turn to nurses not only for their care and compassion, but for their knowledge, training and skills.”