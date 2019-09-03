Nursery is to mark 30 years of teaching Banburyshire kids

Banbury School Day Nursery will be holding a party this month to celebrate its 30th birthday.

Former pupils, staff and parents are invited to come along to the nursery, on Ruskin Road, on September 14, from 1pm to 4pm.

There will also be a late party, held on the same day, from 7pm, at the Dirt House, Little Bourton, Southam Road.

The nursery will also officially open a new room on the day.

The nursery was originally opened in 1989 as a workplace nursery by Alex Lawrie and Anita Higham, who was the headteacher at the then Banbury School. The nursery was known as Clipper Creche.

The nursery became independent in 1998 and the school allowed director, Andrea Brooker, to run the nursery.

Mrs Brooker has been at the nursery since it opened.

It started as two rooms and, over the years, has increased to five rooms with the most recently built room becoming an extension on the baby room.

The nursery can now offer the baby room with its own craft area as well as a soft/quiet room.

There is also a sensory room for children with specific needs and which will allow the younger children the opportunity to play in a quiet environment.

There are 126 children on the register at the moment and this extension has allowed the nursery to increase its numbers.