Numbers drawn in first week of Banbury United lottery - did you win?

The first numbers have been drawn for Banbury United Football Club's new lottery by first team manager Mike Ford at Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

The winning numbers are seven, 16 and 18 - the club will be in touch with any winners once all the tickets have been checked.

The first draw for Banbury United Football Club's new lottery was held in Castle Quay Shopping Centre

Puritans director Mark Allitt said: "It feels great to get to this point to do the first draw, there are loads of people who've been working behind the scenes on this, all the volunteers, and Keep the Horton General campaigners, all the trustees and friends of Banbury United.

"We're just so excited now to find out if anyone's won, there might be more than one winner, and if there's not been a winner this week it will rollover to next week.

"The stand is in Castle Quay all next week, we'll be selling tickets again and we just look forward as this is just the start for us with the lottery, we hope it will carry on for a very long time."

The lottery is £1 per entry, with players picking three numbers out of 20.

Mike Ford and Mark Allitt from Banbury United FC with first winner Robert Cramond

The winners receive half of the prize fund, while ten per cent goes to Keep the Horton General and the rest goes to the club's community projects.

One seeming winner was found shortly after the draw though, Robert Cramond was ecstatic when he realised he had chosen those three numbers.

For more details see www.banburyunitedfc.co.uk and click on the lottery ticket or call Mr Allitt on 07503 162632.