‘Novice runner’ set to take on two marathons next month for Banbury dog assistance charity
Dog-lover James Wood signed up to run the Brighton Marathon for Dogs for Good last year; however, when the charity offered him a place at the London Marathon, he couldn’t refuse.
James, a novice runner who has never completed a marathon before, will take on both of the two races next month, as the gruelling events are only two weeks apart.
The 35-year-old is also combining his training regime with looking after his new-born baby, Bobby, who was born on Christmas Day last year.
The Gloucestershire man, who often trains alongside border collie Ronnie, felt passionate about supporting Dogs for Good after he read about them online.
He said: “When I signed up, we didn’t know we were expecting our first child and certainly didn’t anticipate our son, Bobby, being born on Christmas Day, which slightly put a bump in the training!
"But despite a few broken nights, I’ve managed to keep my training going and have hit the 16-mile mark so far. In January, I received a call from Dogs for Good saying they’d had a runner drop-out from their London Marathon
team.
"They asked if I’d like to take their place on the start line. I jumped at the chance as it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, though I’m not sure my wife felt quite the same way, knowing how much I’d be out training!”
James is hoping to raise at least £1000 for the charity. For more information or to donate to James’ fundraiser visit here.