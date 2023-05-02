News you can trust since 1838
Not-for-profit organisation opens new office to help jobseekers in Banbury

A not-for-profit organisation has opened up new offices in Banbury to help the jobseekers in the town get back to work.

By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:00 BST

The new Fedcap Employment offices at Packington House in Horsefair were opened by Victoria Prentis, MP for Banbury, on Friday, April 28.

Fedcap is currently delivering the Department for Work and Pensions’ Restart scheme, which aims to give unemployed benefit receivers of at least nine months enhanced support to find work.

Staff at Fedcap help clients with everything from updating CVs to impressing employers at interviews, tackling health concerns, or launching new start-up businesses.

Most Popular
MP for north Oxfordshire Victoria Prentis cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of the new office.MP for north Oxfordshire Victoria Prentis cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of the new office.
MP for north Oxfordshire Victoria Prentis cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of the new office.

Keith Pratt became homeless after losing his job in 2018, but has since found work as a bus driver for Stagecoach with the support of Fedcap.

He said: "From the first meeting with my adviser, I have received fantastic support in all aspects of finding a job, and the team could not have done more to help me."

Brian Bell, chief executive at Fedcap Employment, said: "We’re not about quick fixes or revolving doors, but rather making a long-term positive impact on people and the community to improve their economic wellbeing."

The new office will help people who have been claiming unemployment benefits for over nine months find work.The new office will help people who have been claiming unemployment benefits for over nine months find work.
The new office will help people who have been claiming unemployment benefits for over nine months find work.
