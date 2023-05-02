Not-for-profit organisation opens new office to help jobseekers in Banbury

The new Fedcap Employment offices at Packington House in Horsefair were opened by Victoria Prentis, MP for Banbury, on Friday, April 28.
Fedcap is currently delivering the Department for Work and Pensions’ Restart scheme, which aims to give unemployed benefit receivers of at least nine months enhanced support to find work.
Staff at Fedcap help clients with everything from updating CVs to impressing employers at interviews, tackling health concerns, or launching new start-up businesses.
Keith Pratt became homeless after losing his job in 2018, but has since found work as a bus driver for Stagecoach with the support of Fedcap.
He said: "From the first meeting with my adviser, I have received fantastic support in all aspects of finding a job, and the team could not have done more to help me."