Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service urges people not to panic buy petrol and store excessive amounts at home

With long queues at the weekend at petrol stations, and reports that people are filling up fuel cans to ensure they don’t run out, the Northants Fire & Rescue Service is reminding residents that not only are there legal limits on the quantity of fuel which can be stored at home but are also highlighting the risks of storing petrol.

Petrol is a dangerous substance as it is highly flammable and gives off vapours that can be easily ignited. Storing petrol therefore could result in serious incident if not kept safely in appropriate containers. The fire service does not recommend storing fuel at home, but simply to fill up your tank with the amount of fuel you need.

If petrol is being stored, then the following guidance will help to prevent ignition and potential fires:

- Use a suitable portable container and follow any instructions the petrol station provides

- Store no more than 30 litres of petrol at home. This is a legal limit

- Do not store petrol in your home

Only store petrol in an outhouse away from any ignition sources and heat and with plenty of ventilation