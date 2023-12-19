North Oxfordshire people attend demonstrations in growing calls for immediate ceasefire and relief for Palestine
At the weekend hundreds – including a number from Banbury and Chipping Norton - gathered in Oxford to hear a stirring speech from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – a long-time supporter of the rights of Palestinians.
And yesterday (Monday) more than 50 people came together in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire for a silent vigil for peace in Gaza. The candelit vigil, held between 4pm-5pm, took place on the steps of Chipping Norton Town Hall.
Participant, Deputy Mayor Steve Akers said: “The vigil called for the massacre of civilians in Gaza to stop, for an immediate ceasefire and for the release of all hostages.”
It was the biggest demonstration for peace held in Chipping Norton during the current war. People attended from Chipping Norton, Over Norton, Church Enstone and as far afield as Stonesfield and Toddenham.
It was supported by mothers from 'Kites For Gaza', Chipping Norton Amnesty Group, district councillor Rizvana Poole, Mayor Sandra Coleman, Mr Akers, and other individual town councillors.
The vigil began with a minute’s silence to remember the 20,000 who have been killed in the current conflict. This was led by Mr Akers who asked that, in particular, people remember the 300 health workers and 86 journalists killed.
“At the end of the vigil it was agreed to support ongoing demands for a ceasefire and organise further events for as long as is necessary until a permanent ceasefire is achieved, negotiations for the release of hostages re-commence, humanitarian aid convoys resume and all services are restored,” he told the Banbury Guardian.
On Saturday, a large crowd was delighted to welcome pro-Palestinian campaigner Jeremy Corbyn to a rally in Oxford city centre.
Mr Corbyn gave a very powerful speech at the rally, in solidarity with Palestine. He called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to the killing and the resumption of aid supplies. Mr Corbyn urged everyone to keep demonstrating for peace until a ceasefire is achieved.
The demonstration was a peaceful event which lasted three hours.