Photo: (From left to right) Martin Anson, finance director Whitley Stimpson, Victoria Prentis MP for North Oxfordshire and Ian Parker, director Whitley Stimpson (Submitted photo)

The visit was an opportunity for Victoria to meet some of the Whitley Stimpson staff, including directors Martin Anson and Ian Parker, talk about the firm’s work in the community in the last 90 years, and discuss current changes in farming.

Victoria said: “I’d like to congratulate Whitley Stimpson on 90 years as a successful business in Banbury. It is a remarkable achievement to have served the people of Banbury and beyond for all this time.”

It was 1931 when Whitley Stimpson first laid its roots in Banbury High Street, and it has flourished to become one of the leading firms in the M40 corridor.

Over the years the company has grown significantly but its head office has always been in Banbury, with it moving to its current location at Penrose House, Hightown Road in 1992.

Whitley Stimpson’s client base now stretches the country, employing 86 staff and it has been ranked as one of the country’s top accountancy firms for the seventh year running by the prestigious Accountancy Age 50+50 survey.

A key theme throughout its history has been its commitment to friendly and personal service as well as its dedication to nurturing young talent among its ranks.

Finance director Martin Anson, who has been with the company for more than 34 years, said: “We were delighted to welcome Victoria Prentis to Whitley Stimpson in a year which marks a major milestone for our company.

“Today’s visit also allowed us to demonstrate some of the work we were doing with the North Oxfordshire community and to discuss the critical changes afoot in for the farming industry.

“We are proud of Whitley Stimpson’s heritage and having been able to service the needs of the local business community over the last 90 years. We support a vast range of clients who’ve been with us for decades so not only do our people stay with us as we train them to become successful, but our clients do too.”