North Banbury Scouts are hoping to bring festive cheer to families struggling financially.

North Banbury Scouts spent the Scout night wrapping good as new toys, puzzles, games, books and other gifts, that they had donated.

They spent the Scout night wrapping good as new toys, puzzles, games, books and other gifts, that they had donated.

These will be taken to The Trussell Trust foodbank where they will be offered to families that are using the foodbank.

The Scouts hope this will put a smile on the children's faces on Christmas Day.