North Banbury Scouts bring festive cheer to families struggling financially

North Banbury Scouts are hoping to bring festive cheer to families struggling financially.

By Philip Tree, Group Scout Leader, North Banbury Scout Group
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 9:22am
They spent the Scout night wrapping good as new toys, puzzles, games, books and other gifts, that they had donated.

These will be taken to The Trussell Trust foodbank where they will be offered to families that are using the foodbank.

The Scouts hope this will put a smile on the children's faces on Christmas Day.

If you would like to know more about the group please website https://northbanburyscouts.co.uk

