Nominations wanted for Banbury people who go the extra mile for community awards

Selfless members of the community can be celebrated by nominating them for an award thanks to Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Teacher, fundraiser, young fundraiser and volunteer of the year can be entered in the Community Awards, as well as best customer service, most inviting shop window, manager of the year and favourite shop at Castle Quay.

Entries close on July 1. A shortlist will be created seeing the top three in each category appear in Banbury Guardian with public voting opening from July 2 to 14.

Winners of each category will be announced on July 16, and alongside appearing in the paper, will also receive a trophy and £100 to spend at Castle Quay.

Shopping centre office manager Rebecca Deeley said: “It’s great to be able to highlight the best of Banbury and we’re looking forward to receiving nominations.”

To nominate someone you think deserves an award, visit castlequay.co.uk/community-awards