Nominations now open for prestigious High Sheriff of Oxfordshire awards

The High Sheriff of Oxfordshire has invited the public to nominate their local outstanding individuals for this year’s award.

Current High Sheriff Sally Scott has asked the public to submit the names of people who have made outstanding contributions to their local communities for about 20 awards.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone living or working in the county and must be sent in before the deadline of Friday January 5.

People who have been awarded a national honour by bodies such as the police, the fire and rescue service, Oxfordshire charity or voluntary action will typically not be selected for the High Sheriff award.

A spokesperson for the award said: “Nominees will usually have had a high impact on the lives of others over a sustained period of time and will be recognised by other people working in the nominee’s area as inspirational and as setting an example for others to follow.”