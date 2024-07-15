Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noel Gallagher and McFly feature in four fantastic days of concerts at Warwick Castle this week.

The stage is set at the Castle which hosts this extraordinary series of events brought to Warwick by RG Live and Merlin Entertainment from Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21.

Beginning at 5:30 pm each evening, guests will be treated to unforgettable nights filled with international artists, legendary music, delectable cuisine and awe-inspiring shows all set within the perfect medieval setting in the grounds of Warwick Castle.

"We are beyond excited to bring this incredible lineup of events to historic Warwick Castle," said Owen Kent, RG Director of Live Events.

Noel Gallagher who plays Warwick Castle on Sunday, July 21

"From the legendary film scores of Hans Zimmer and John Williams to the electrifying performances by McFly, Ministry of Sound Classical and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, this festival promises to deliver unforgettable experiences in a truly magical setting.

"We're pulling out all the stops to ensure each night is filled with exceptional music, mouth-watering food and a vibrant atmosphere."

The extravaganza kicks off on Thursday with The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams – an epic showdown between the legendary film composers Hans Zimmer and John Williams.

The London Concert Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Inglis and accompanied by the Coro Spezzato Choir, will transport you to cinematic worlds with scores from beloved films such as ET, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and many more.

McFly - a big attraction in this week's series of concerts at Warwick Castle

As the sun sets, settle in for a magical evening under the stars, culminating in a breathtaking firework finale. Bring your own picnic or indulge in the delectable offerings from the open-air bars and street food stalls. For family packages and exclusive deals visit: https://t.ly/TOZil

On Friday it is McFly / The Hoosiers. Celebrate 21 years of McFly with a special anniversary concert. Fresh off their sold-out O2 Arena shows, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd will take the stage to perform their greatest hits and fan favourites including All About You, Obviously, That Girl and Shine a Light. With support from The Hoosiers, the evening promises to be a joyous celebration for pop fans.

On Saturday it is Ministry of Sound Classical. Experience the ultimate dance music event with the Ministry of Sound Classical. Following a series of sold-out shows, this iconic event comes to Warwick Castle, featuring classic dance tracks re-orchestrated and brought to life by the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra and sensational vocalists.

Expect an electrifying laser light production and unforgettable performances of hits including Hey Boy Hey Girl, Sunchyme, Insomnia, and Right Here, Right Now. Special Guest DJ duo Sigma will also be spinning the decks.

Closing the series on Sunday is a monumental performance by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Fresh from a globe-spanning tour, the Oasis founder will treat fans to classic hits and tracks from his critically acclaimed 2023 album Council Skies. Joining him are legendary Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr and The Waeve, featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon and ex-Pipette Rose Elinor Dougall. This final night promises an incredible end to an extraordinary series.

Tickets are still available but only a few remain for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and McFly.

Warwickcastlelive.co.uk